Red Flag Warning issued January 23 at 3:49PM PST until January 24 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY 10 AM PST FOR MOST

OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES FOR EXTREMELY LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY AND PERIODS OF GUSTY OFFSHORE WINDS…

.Dangerous fire weather conditions will persist through Friday as

fuels remain extremely dry fuels and ready to burn, with Thursday

the period of greatest concern. Any fire that starts can grow

fast and out of control. Red Flag Warnings have been extended

through 10am Friday.

Dangerous fire weather conditions will persist through Friday as

fuels remain extremely dry fuels and ready to burn. Any fire that

starts can grow rapidly.

Northeast winds have peaked today (Thursday), and will gradually weaken

and shrink in coverage through Friday morning. While winds will be

declining, very dry air will persist through late Friday. There

are no plans on extending the warnings beyond that.

* WINDS…Northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph this evening

will continue to gradually decrease into Friday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daily minimums of 2 to 10 percent common

with very poor to minimal overnight recoveries.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which would

threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.