High Wind Warning issued January 23 at 9:22AM PST until January 23 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive.

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.