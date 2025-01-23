Freeze Warning issued January 23 at 2:58AM PST until January 24 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures between 28 and 32 degrees
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches and Santa
Barbara County Inland Central Coast.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.