Freeze Warning issued January 23 at 2:34PM PST until January 24 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures between 28 and 32 degrees
expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches and Santa
Barbara County Inland Central Coast.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

National Weather Service

