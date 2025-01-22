Wind Advisory issued January 22 at 12:54AM PST until January 22 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55

mph. For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Interstate 5 Corridor, and

Southern Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM

PST this evening. For the High Wind Warning, from 10 PM this

evening to 2 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.