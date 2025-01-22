Wind Advisory issued January 22 at 12:54AM PST until January 22 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph
this evening. For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 35 to 50
mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.
* WHERE…Santa Susana Mountains and Western San Gabriel Mountains
and Highway 14 Corridor.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. For
the High Wind Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 2 PM PST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around
unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.