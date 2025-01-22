Red Flag Warning issued January 22 at 9:40AM PST until January 23 at 8:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY 8 PM PST FOR MOST
OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES FOR EXTREMELY LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY AND PERIODS OF GUSTY OFFSHORE WINDS…
.Dangerous fire weather conditions will persist through Friday as
fuels remain extremely dry fuels and ready to burn. Any fire that
starts can grow fast and out of control, even if the winds are not
strong. Northeast winds weakened and shrank last night, but are
on track to strengthen and expand once again this afternoon
afternoon through Thursday morning, before lowering and shrinking
in coverage again Thursday Night into Friday. Peak wind gusts of
35 to 50 mph will be common over much of Los Angeles and Ventura
Counties, with local gusts of 50 to 65 mph in the favored
mountains. Meanwhile, extremely low humidities will persist with
minimums under 10 percent over much of the area and poor overnight
recoveries. While Red Flag Warnings are in effect over most of
Los Angeles and Ventura Counties through Thursday, some of the
windiest areas may need to be extended into early Friday as well.
* WINDS…Northeast winds will increase to 25 to 35 mph with gusts
to 55 mph by tonight and continue through Thursday. Isolated
gusts of 55 to 65 mph in the favored locations.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daily minimums of 2 to 10 percent common
with very poor to minimal overnight recoveries.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which would
threaten life and property.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Lingering winds and very dry conditions
will likely require an extension of this Red Flag Warning into
early Friday.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.