Red Flag Warning issued January 22 at 9:40AM PST until January 23 at 8:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY 8 PM PST FOR MOST

OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES FOR EXTREMELY LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY AND PERIODS OF GUSTY OFFSHORE WINDS…

.Dangerous fire weather conditions will persist through Friday as

fuels remain extremely dry fuels and ready to burn. Any fire that

starts can grow fast and out of control, even if the winds are not

strong. Northeast winds weakened and shrank last night, but are

on track to strengthen and expand once again this afternoon

afternoon through Thursday morning, before lowering and shrinking

in coverage again Thursday Night into Friday. Peak wind gusts of

35 to 50 mph will be common over much of Los Angeles and Ventura

Counties, with local gusts of 50 to 65 mph in the favored

mountains. Meanwhile, extremely low humidities will persist with

minimums under 10 percent over much of the area and poor overnight

recoveries. While Red Flag Warnings are in effect over most of

Los Angeles and Ventura Counties through Thursday, some of the

windiest areas may need to be extended into early Friday as well.

* WINDS…Northeast winds will increase to 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 55 mph by tonight and continue through Thursday. Isolated

gusts of 55 to 65 mph in the favored locations.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daily minimums of 2 to 10 percent common

with very poor to minimal overnight recoveries.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which would

threaten life and property.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Lingering winds and very dry conditions

will likely require an extension of this Red Flag Warning into

early Friday.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.