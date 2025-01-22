Red Flag Warning issued January 22 at 2:14PM PST until January 24 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY 10 AM PST FOR MOST
OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES FOR EXTREMELY LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY AND PERIODS OF GUSTY OFFSHORE WINDS…
.Dangerous fire weather conditions will persist through Friday as
fuels remain extremely dry fuels and ready to burn, with Thursday
the period of greatest concern. Any fire that starts can grow
fast and out of control. Red Flag Warnings have been extended
through 10am Friday.
Northeast winds will strengthen and expand either tonight or
Thursday morning, with winds peaking on Thursday. Peak wind gusts
of 35 to 50 mph will be common over much of Los Angeles and
Ventura Counties, with local gusts of 50 to 65 mph in the favored
mountains. Meanwhile, extremely low humidities will persist with
minimums under 10 percent over much of the area and poor overnight
recoveries. While the winds will gradually weaken and shrink in
coverage Thursday Night through Friday morning, pockets of gusty
winds and widespread extremely dry conditions will maintain Red
Flag Warning conditions through Friday morning.
* WINDS…Northeast winds will increase to 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 50 mph by Thursday, then gradually decrease Thursday Night
into Friday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daily minimums of 2 to 10 percent common
with very poor to minimal overnight recoveries.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which would
threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.