Red Flag Warning issued January 22 at 2:14PM PST until January 24 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY 10 AM PST FOR MOST

OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES FOR EXTREMELY LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY AND PERIODS OF GUSTY OFFSHORE WINDS…

.Dangerous fire weather conditions will persist through Friday as

fuels remain extremely dry fuels and ready to burn, with Thursday

the period of greatest concern. Any fire that starts can grow

fast and out of control. Red Flag Warnings have been extended

through 10am Friday.

Northeast winds will strengthen and expand either tonight or

Thursday morning, with winds peaking on Thursday. Peak wind gusts

of 35 to 50 mph will be common over much of Los Angeles and

Ventura Counties, with local gusts of 50 to 65 mph in the favored

mountains. Meanwhile, extremely low humidities will persist with

minimums under 10 percent over much of the area and poor overnight

recoveries. While the winds will gradually weaken and shrink in

coverage Thursday Night through Friday morning, pockets of gusty

winds and widespread extremely dry conditions will maintain Red

Flag Warning conditions through Friday morning.

* WINDS…Northeast winds will increase to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 50 mph by Thursday, then gradually decrease Thursday Night

into Friday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daily minimums of 2 to 10 percent common

with very poor to minimal overnight recoveries.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which would

threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.