High Wind Warning issued January 22 at 9:42PM PST until January 23 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to 80 mph are possible at favored

mountain locations.

* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Interstate 5 Corridor,

Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Susana Mountains, Southern Ventura

County Mountains, Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14

Corridor, and Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.