High Wind Warning issued January 22 at 1:51PM PST until January 23 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Warning, northeast
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Interstate 5 Corridor,
Santa Clarita Valley, Southern Ventura County Mountains, and
Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. For
the High Wind Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 2 PM PST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around
unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.