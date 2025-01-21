Wind Advisory issued January 21 at 10:43PM PST until January 22 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Watch, northeast winds 35 to

50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.

* WHERE…Santa Susana Mountains and Western San Gabriel Mountains

and Highway 14 Corridor.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM PST Wednesday. For the

High Wind Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.