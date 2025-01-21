Red Flag Warning issued January 21 at 9:54AM PST until January 21 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TODAY FOR MOST OF
LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES FOR MODERATE TO LOCALLY STRONG
OFFSHORE WINDS AND EXTREMELY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES…
.The Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Red Flag Warning has
ended, but dangerous fire weather conditions will persist through
Thursday or Friday. Moderate to locally strong Santa Ana winds
will continue over much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties today.
These winds will weaken tonight into Wednesday morning, but
remain gusty over the mountains and hills. Another round of
widespread gusty winds will pick up as early as Wednesday
afternoon and peak Wednesday Night into Thursday. Meanwhile,
extremely low humidities will persist with minimums under 10
percent over much of the area and poor overnight recoveries. High
confidence in widespread Red Flag Warning conditions Wednesday
afternoon through Thursday evening, but still deciding how to
handle the lull for many areas tonight into Wednesday morning.
* WINDS…North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40
mph will continue in the hills and canyons into the afternoon
then weaken.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daily minimums of 5 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which would
threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.