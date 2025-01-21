Red Flag Warning issued January 21 at 9:54AM PST until January 21 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TODAY FOR MOST OF

LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES FOR MODERATE TO LOCALLY STRONG

OFFSHORE WINDS AND EXTREMELY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES…

.The Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Red Flag Warning has

ended, but dangerous fire weather conditions will persist through

Thursday or Friday. Moderate to locally strong Santa Ana winds

will continue over much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties today.

These winds will weaken tonight into Wednesday morning, but

remain gusty over the mountains and hills. Another round of

widespread gusty winds will pick up as early as Wednesday

afternoon and peak Wednesday Night into Thursday. Meanwhile,

extremely low humidities will persist with minimums under 10

percent over much of the area and poor overnight recoveries. High

confidence in widespread Red Flag Warning conditions Wednesday

afternoon through Thursday evening, but still deciding how to

handle the lull for many areas tonight into Wednesday morning.

* WINDS…North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph will continue in the hills and canyons into the afternoon

then weaken.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daily minimums of 5 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which would

threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.