Red Flag Warning issued January 21 at 9:54AM PST until January 21 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TODAY FOR MOST OF
LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES FOR MODERATE TO LOCALLY STRONG
OFFSHORE WINDS AND EXTREMELY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES…
.The Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Red Flag Warning has
ended, but dangerous fire weather conditions will persist through
Thursday or Friday. Moderate to locally strong Santa Ana winds
will continue over much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties today.
These winds will weaken tonight into Wednesday morning, but
remain gusty over the mountains and hills. Another round of
widespread gusty winds will pick up as early as Wednesday
afternoon and peak Wednesday Night into Thursday. Meanwhile,
extremely low humidities will persist with minimums under 10
percent over much of the area and poor overnight recoveries. High
confidence in widespread Red Flag Warning conditions Wednesday
afternoon through Thursday evening, but still deciding how to
handle the lull for many areas tonight into Wednesday morning.
* WINDS…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Isolated
gusts of 50 to 60 mph in the favored hills and mountains. These
winds will peak into early this afternoon, then again Wednesday
afternoon through Thursday afternoon.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daily minimums of 2 to 10 percent common with
very poor to minimal overnight recoveries.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for
extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which would
threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are likely to occur in the coming days. Residents near wildland
interfaces should prepare now on what to do if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.