Red Flag Warning issued January 21 at 2:35PM PST until January 23 at 8:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY 8 PM PST FOR MOST

OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES FOR EXTREMELY LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY AND PERIODS OF GUSTY OFFSHORE WINDS…

.The Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Red Flag Warning has

ended, but dangerous fire weather conditions will persist through

Thursday or Friday. Northeast winds will weaken and shrink in

coverage tonight into Wednesday, but will remain locally gusty in

the favored hills and mountains. Winds will strengthen and expand

once again Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, then

lower and shrink in coverage again Thursday Night into Friday.

Meanwhile, extremely low humidities will persist with minimums

under 10 percent over much of the area and poor overnight

recoveries. While many areas will see a lull in the winds tonight

into Wednesday, the extremely dry conditions will persist and

winds will increase again later Wednesday. As result, the Red Flag

Warning has been extended over most of Los Angeles and Ventura

Counties through 8pm Thursday. Some of the windiest areas may

need to be extended into Friday as well.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has cancelled

the Fire Weather Watch, and replaced it with this Red Flag Warning.

* WINDS…Northeast will peak at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

Wednesday afternoon through Thursday, after a lull later

tonight into Wednesday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daily minimums of 2 to 10 percent common

with very poor to minimal overnight recoveries.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for

extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which would

threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.