Red Flag Warning issued January 21 at 2:35PM PST until January 23 at 8:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY 8 PM PST FOR MOST
OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES FOR EXTREMELY LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY AND PERIODS OF GUSTY OFFSHORE WINDS…
.The Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Red Flag Warning has
ended, but dangerous fire weather conditions will persist through
Thursday or Friday. Northeast winds will weaken and shrink in
coverage tonight into Wednesday, but will remain locally gusty in
the favored hills and mountains. Winds will strengthen and expand
once again Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, then
lower and shrink in coverage again Thursday Night into Friday.
Meanwhile, extremely low humidities will persist with minimums
under 10 percent over much of the area and poor overnight
recoveries. While many areas will see a lull in the winds tonight
into Wednesday, the extremely dry conditions will persist and
winds will increase again later Wednesday. As result, the Red Flag
Warning has been extended over most of Los Angeles and Ventura
Counties through 8pm Thursday. Some of the windiest areas may
need to be extended into Friday as well.
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has cancelled
the Fire Weather Watch, and replaced it with this Red Flag Warning.
* WINDS…Northeast will peak at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph
Wednesday afternoon through Thursday, after a lull later
tonight into Wednesday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daily minimums of 2 to 10 percent common
with very poor to minimal overnight recoveries.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for
extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which would
threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.