Freeze Warning issued January 21 at 1:41AM PST until January 22 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Frost Advisory, temperatures will fall to between

32 and 35 degrees this morning and will result in frost formation.

For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures between 28 and

32 degrees expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Santa Barbara

County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN…For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. For

the Freeze Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing. Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive

outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.