Freeze Warning issued January 21 at 1:41AM PST until January 22 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures between 28 and 32 degrees

expected.

* WHERE…Ojai Valley, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches,

and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast.

* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PST this morning.

For the second Freeze Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 9 AM PST

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to

drip slowly.