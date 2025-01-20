Skip to Content
Freeze Warning issued January 20 at 10:46AM PST until January 21 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Published 10:46 am

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 to 32 expected.

* WHERE…Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley, Santa Barbara County Central
Coast Beaches, and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to
drip slowly.

National Weather Service

