Red Flag Warning issued January 19 at 3:24PM PST until January 21 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
***THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG
WARNING FOR A LARGE PORTION OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA
COUNTIES!***
***POWERFUL DAMAGING WINDS EXPECTED!***
…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN
EFFECT NOON MONDAY UNTIL 10 AM TUESDAY DUE TO DAMAGING SANTA ANA
WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: SANTA
CLARITA VALLEY / VENTURA COUNTY BEACHES / VENTURA COUNTY INLAND
COAST / CENTRAL VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS / MALIBU COAST FOR MALIBU
AND POINTS WEST / WESTERN SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS / CALABASAS AND
AGOURA HILLS / WESTERN SAN FERNANDO VALLEY FOR RESEDA AND POINTS
NORTH / EASTERN SAN FERNANDO VALLEY FOR BURBANK AND POINTS NORTH /
SOUTHEASTERN VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS / SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS /
VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS / INTERSTATE 5 CORRIDOR / SAN GABRIEL
MOUNTAINS AND HIGHWAY 14 CORRIDOR / SAN GABRIEL VALLEY ALONG AND
NORTH OF HIGHWAY 210 INCLUDING ALTADENA AND GLENDORA — AND RED
FLAG WARNING DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR
ALL OTHER TIMES 8 AM MONDAY UNTIL 10 PM TUESDAY IN THESE SAME
AREAS AND ALSO FOR REMAINING PORTIONS OF THESE ZONES OUTSIDE OF
THE PDS-DESIGNATED AREAS…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MONDAY TO 2 PM PST
TUESDAY FOR STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
EASTERN SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS / CATALINA AND SANTA BARBARA
ISLANDS / PALOS VERDES HILLS / ANTELOPE VALLEY FOOTHILLS / SAN
MIGUEL AND SANTA ROSE ISLANDS / SANTA CRUZ AND ANACAPA ISLANDS…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR A LARGE PORTION OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA
COUNTIES…
.Very strong Santa Ana winds will develop Monday and continue
through at least Tuesday. Humidities will drastically lower to
the single digits. Along with the extremely dry fuels, this will
create Extremely Critical fire-weather conditions and rapid fire
spread with any fires. Thereafter, with dry conditions lasting
through Friday of next week, and additional rounds of enhanced
offshore flow likely, Red Flag conditions may continue Tuesday
night through Thursday.
* WINDS…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 to 55
mph expected. Locally damaging wind gusts to 65 mph across the
Antelope Valley Foothills, in addition to the Channel Islands.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daily minimums of 5 to 15 percent with
very poor overnight recoveries.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which would
threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.