Red Flag Warning issued January 19 at 3:24PM PST until January 21 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

***THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG

WARNING FOR A LARGE PORTION OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA

COUNTIES!***

***POWERFUL DAMAGING WINDS EXPECTED!***

…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN

EFFECT NOON MONDAY UNTIL 10 AM TUESDAY DUE TO DAMAGING SANTA ANA

WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: SANTA

CLARITA VALLEY / VENTURA COUNTY BEACHES / VENTURA COUNTY INLAND

COAST / CENTRAL VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS / MALIBU COAST FOR MALIBU

AND POINTS WEST / WESTERN SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS / CALABASAS AND

AGOURA HILLS / WESTERN SAN FERNANDO VALLEY FOR RESEDA AND POINTS

NORTH / EASTERN SAN FERNANDO VALLEY FOR BURBANK AND POINTS NORTH /

SOUTHEASTERN VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS / SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS /

VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS / INTERSTATE 5 CORRIDOR / SAN GABRIEL

MOUNTAINS AND HIGHWAY 14 CORRIDOR / SAN GABRIEL VALLEY ALONG AND

NORTH OF HIGHWAY 210 INCLUDING ALTADENA AND GLENDORA — AND RED

FLAG WARNING DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR

ALL OTHER TIMES 8 AM MONDAY UNTIL 10 PM TUESDAY IN THESE SAME

AREAS AND ALSO FOR REMAINING PORTIONS OF THESE ZONES OUTSIDE OF

THE PDS-DESIGNATED AREAS…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MONDAY TO 2 PM PST

TUESDAY FOR STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

EASTERN SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS / CATALINA AND SANTA BARBARA

ISLANDS / PALOS VERDES HILLS / ANTELOPE VALLEY FOOTHILLS / SAN

MIGUEL AND SANTA ROSE ISLANDS / SANTA CRUZ AND ANACAPA ISLANDS…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING

THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW

RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR A LARGE PORTION OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA

COUNTIES…

.Very strong Santa Ana winds will develop Monday and continue

through at least Tuesday. Humidities will drastically lower to

the single digits. Along with the extremely dry fuels, this will

create Extremely Critical fire-weather conditions and rapid fire

spread with any fires. Thereafter, with dry conditions lasting

through Friday of next week, and additional rounds of enhanced

offshore flow likely, Red Flag conditions may continue Tuesday

night through Thursday.

* WINDS…For the PDS RED FLAG WARNING — ***POWERFUL DAMAGING

WINDS EXPECTED!*** For the mountains and foothills, northeast

winds increasing to 35 to 50 mph with widespread damaging gusts

of 60 to 80 mph expected. Isolated gusts 80 to 100 mph expected

in most wind-prone mountain locations, such as the San Gabriels,

Santa Susanas, western Santa Monicas, and southern Ventura

mountains adjacent to the Highway 126 corridor. For the coasts

and valleys, northeast to east winds increasing to 25 to 40 mph

with damaging gusts of 50 to 70 mph, strongest along the Highway

118, 126, and 210 corridors.

For the RED FLAG WARNINGS outside of the PDS — northeast winds

25 to 35 with gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected.

For the FIRE WEATHER WATCH — Northeast winds 20 to 30 with

gusts to 45 mph possible.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daily minimums of 5 to 15 percent with

very poor overnight recoveries.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which would

threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are likely to occur in the coming days. Residents near wildland

interfaces should prepare now on what to do if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.