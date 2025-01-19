Red Flag Warning issued January 19 at 2:48PM PST until January 21 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

***THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG

WARNING FOR A LARGE PORTION OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES!***

***POWERFUL DAMAGING WINDS EXPECTED!***

…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT

NOON MONDAY UNTIL 10 AM TUESDAY DUE TO DAMAGING SANTA ANA WINDS

AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: SANTA CLARITA

VALLEY / VENTURA COUNTY BEACHES / VENTURA COUNTY INLAND COAST /

CENTRAL VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS / MALIBU COAST FOR MALIBU AND

POINTS WEST / WESTERN SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS RECREATIONAL AREA /

CALABASAS AND AGOURA HILLS / WESTERN SAN FERNANDO VALLEY FOR

RESEDA AND POINTS NORTH / EASTERN SAN FERNANDO VALLEY FOR BURBANK

AND POINTS NORTH / SOUTHEASTERN VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS / SANTA

SUSANA MOUNTAINS / VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS / INTERSTATE 5

CORRIDOR / SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS AND HIGHWAY 14 CORRIDOR / SAN

GABRIEL VALLEY ALONG AND NORTH OF HIGHWAY 210 INCLUDING ALTADENA

AND GLENDORA — AND RED FLAG WARNING DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA

WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR ALL OTHER TIMES 8 AM MONDAY UNTIL 2

PM TUESDAY IN THESE SAME AREAS AND ALSO FOR REMAINING PORTIONS OF

THESE ZONES OUTSIDE OF THE PDS-DESIGNATED AREAS…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MONDAY TO 2 PM PST

TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CATALINA AND SANTA

BARBARA ISLANDS / PALOS VERDES HILLS / ANTELOPE VALLEY FOOTHILLS /

SAN MIGUEL AND SANTA ROSE ISLANDS / SANTA CRUZ AND ANACAPA ISLANDS…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING

THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW

RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR A LARGE PORTION OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA

COUNTIES…

.Very strong Santa Ana winds will develop Monday and continue

through at least Tuesday. Humidities will drastically lower to the

single digits. Along with the extremely dry fuels, this will

create Extremely Critical fire-weather conditions and rapid fire

spread with any fires. Thereafter, with dry conditions lasting

through Friday of next week, and additional rounds of enhanced

offshore flow likely, Red Flag conditions may continue Tuesday

night through Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 8 AM Monday to 2 PM PST Tuesday.

* WINDS…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 to 55

mph expected. Locally damaging wind gusts to 65 mph across the

Antelope Valley Foothills, in addition to the Channel Islands.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daily minimums of 5 to 15 percent with

very poor overnight recoveries.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which would

threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.