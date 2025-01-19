Red Flag Warning issued January 19 at 2:48PM PST until January 21 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
***THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG
WARNING FOR A LARGE PORTION OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES!***
***POWERFUL DAMAGING WINDS EXPECTED!***
…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT
NOON MONDAY UNTIL 10 AM TUESDAY DUE TO DAMAGING SANTA ANA WINDS
AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: SANTA CLARITA
VALLEY / VENTURA COUNTY BEACHES / VENTURA COUNTY INLAND COAST /
CENTRAL VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS / MALIBU COAST FOR MALIBU AND
POINTS WEST / WESTERN SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS RECREATIONAL AREA /
CALABASAS AND AGOURA HILLS / WESTERN SAN FERNANDO VALLEY FOR
RESEDA AND POINTS NORTH / EASTERN SAN FERNANDO VALLEY FOR BURBANK
AND POINTS NORTH / SOUTHEASTERN VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS / SANTA
SUSANA MOUNTAINS / VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS / INTERSTATE 5
CORRIDOR / SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS AND HIGHWAY 14 CORRIDOR / SAN
GABRIEL VALLEY ALONG AND NORTH OF HIGHWAY 210 INCLUDING ALTADENA
AND GLENDORA — AND RED FLAG WARNING DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA
WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR ALL OTHER TIMES 8 AM MONDAY UNTIL 2
PM TUESDAY IN THESE SAME AREAS AND ALSO FOR REMAINING PORTIONS OF
THESE ZONES OUTSIDE OF THE PDS-DESIGNATED AREAS…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MONDAY TO 2 PM PST
TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CATALINA AND SANTA
BARBARA ISLANDS / PALOS VERDES HILLS / ANTELOPE VALLEY FOOTHILLS /
SAN MIGUEL AND SANTA ROSE ISLANDS / SANTA CRUZ AND ANACAPA ISLANDS…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR A LARGE PORTION OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA
COUNTIES…
.Very strong Santa Ana winds will develop Monday and continue
through at least Tuesday. Humidities will drastically lower to the
single digits. Along with the extremely dry fuels, this will
create Extremely Critical fire-weather conditions and rapid fire
spread with any fires. Thereafter, with dry conditions lasting
through Friday of next week, and additional rounds of enhanced
offshore flow likely, Red Flag conditions may continue Tuesday
night through Thursday.
* WINDS…For the PDS RED FLAG WARNING — ***POWERFUL DAMAGING
WINDS EXPECTED!*** For the mountains and foothills, northeast
winds increasing to 35 to 50 mph with widespread damaging gusts
of 60 to 80 mph expected. Isolated gusts 80 to 100 mph expected
in most wind-prone mountain locations, such as the San Gabriels,
Santa Susanas, western Santa Monicas, and southern Ventura
mountains adjacent to the Highway 126 corridor. For the coasts
and valleys, northeast to east winds increasing to 25 to 40 mph
with damaging gusts of 50 to 70 mph, strongest along the Highway
118, 126, and 210 corridors.
For the RED FLAG WARNINGS outside of the PDS — northeast winds
25 to 35 with gusts of 45 to 55 mph possible.
For the FIRE WEATHER WATCH — Northeast winds 20 to 30 with
gusts to 45 mph possible.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daily minimums of 5 to 15 percent with
very poor overnight recoveries.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which would
threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are likely to occur in the coming days. Residents near wildland
interfaces should prepare now on what to do if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.