High Wind Warning issued January 19 at 2:52PM PST until January 21 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…***POWERFUL DAMAGING WINDS EXPECTED!***

For the mountains and foothills, northeast winds increasing to 35

to 50 mph with widespread damaging gusts of 60 to 80 mph expected.

Isolated gusts 80 to 100 mph expected in most wind-prone mountain

locations, such as the San Gabriels, Santa Susanas, western Santa

Monicas, and southern Ventura mountains adjacent to the Highway

126 corridor. For the coasts and valleys, northeast to east winds

increasing to 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts of 50 to 70 mph,

strongest along the Highway 118, 126, and 210 corridors.

* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Monday to 2 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.