Red Flag Warning issued January 18 at 2:43PM PST until January 21 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…HIGH RISK FOR RED FLAG CONDITIONS MONDAY THROUGH AT LEAST
TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA
COUNTIES…
.A strong Santa Ana Wind event is expected to develop Monday and
last through at least Tuesday. Humidities will lower drastically
at the same time. Along with the extremely dry fuels, this will
create a high risk for critical fire weather conditions and rapid
fire spread with any new fires. With dry conditions lasting
through Friday of next week, and additional rounds of enhanced
offshore flow likely, red flag conditions are likely to continue
Tuesday night through Thursday.
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE
VENTURA COUNTY COAST…
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Red Flag Warning for strong northeast winds and low relative
humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM Monday to 10 PM PST
Tuesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire
Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity is in
effect from Tuesday evening through Thursday evening.
* WINDS…Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible, strongest in the hills Monday night and Tuesday
morning. Otherwise, northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45
to 50 mph, strongest night and morning hours.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daily minimums of 5 to 15 percent with very
poor overnight recoveries.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which would
threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are likely to occur in the coming days. Residents near wildland
interfaces should prepare now on what to do if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.