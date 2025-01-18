Red Flag Warning issued January 18 at 2:43PM PST until January 21 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…HIGH RISK FOR RED FLAG CONDITIONS MONDAY THROUGH AT LEAST

TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA

COUNTIES…

.A strong Santa Ana Wind event is expected to develop Monday and

last through at least Tuesday. Humidities will lower drastically

at the same time. Along with the extremely dry fuels, this will

create a high risk for critical fire weather conditions and rapid

fire spread with any new fires. With dry conditions lasting

through Friday of next week, and additional rounds of enhanced

offshore flow likely, red flag conditions are likely to continue

Tuesday night through Thursday.

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE

EASTERN SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS AND MOST VALLEYS OF VENTURA AND

LOS ANGELES COUNTIES…

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Red Flag Warning for strong northeast winds and low relative

humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM Monday to 10 PM PST

Tuesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire

Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity is in effect from

Tuesday evening through Thursday evening. The Fire Weather Watch

is no longer in effect.

* WINDS…Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

possible, strongest Monday night and Tuesday morning. Otherwise,

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph, strongest

night and morning hours.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daily minimums of 5 to 15 percent with very

poor overnight recoveries.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which would

threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are likely to occur in the coming days. Residents near wildland

interfaces should prepare now on what to do if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.