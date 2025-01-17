Freeze Warning issued January 17 at 6:16AM PST until January 17 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Ojai Valley, San Luis Obispo
County Interior Valleys, Santa Barbara County Central Coast
Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez
Valley, and Southern Salinas Valley.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.