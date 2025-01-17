Skip to Content
Freeze Warning issued January 17 at 1:09PM PST until January 18 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE…Ojai Valley, San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis
Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central
Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, and
Santa Ynez Valley.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

National Weather Service

