Red Flag Warning issued January 16 at 9:45AM PST until January 16 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT THROUGH 3 PM TODAY FOR THE SANTA
SUSANA MOUNTAINS, WESTERN SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS, AND I-5
CORRIDOR…
.Dry conditions will persist today, with minimum humidities between 10
and 20 percent common. Local northeast wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph will
continue into this afternoon, with isolated gusts of 30 to 40 mph. Winds
will then quickly weaken and likely turn onshore over the coasts and
valleys later this afternoon. Low-end Red Flag Warnings will continue
for the windiest places, but may need to be cancelled earlier than
3 pm.
* WINDS…Northeast to east winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40
mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daytime humidities of 10 to 20 percent
common.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.