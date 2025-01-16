Freeze Warning issued January 16 at 1:27PM PST until January 17 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.
* WHERE…Antelope Valley, Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Eastern
Antelope Valley Foothills, Ojai Valley, San Luis Obispo County
Interior Valleys, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches,
Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley,
Southern Salinas Valley, and Western Antelope Valley Foothills.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.