Wind Advisory issued January 15 at 9:15AM PST until January 15 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

today at 5:34 pm
Published 9:15 am

* WHAT…East winds 20 to 30 mph with isolated gusts up to 50 mph,
mainly in the mountains.

* WHERE…Eastern San Fernando Valley, Eastern Santa Monica
Mountains Recreational Area, and Northern Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

