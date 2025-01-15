Wind Advisory issued January 15 at 9:15AM PST until January 15 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…East winds 20 to 30 mph with isolated gusts up to 50 mph,

mainly in the mountains.

* WHERE…Eastern San Fernando Valley, Eastern Santa Monica

Mountains Recreational Area, and Northern Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.