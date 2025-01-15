Wind Advisory issued January 15 at 9:15AM PST until January 15 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with isolated gusts up to 50

mph, mainly in the mountains.

* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Interstate 5 Corridor,

Santa Susana Mountains, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys,

Southern Ventura County Mountains, Ventura County Beaches, Ventura

County Inland Coast, Western San Fernando Valley, Western San

Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor, and Western Santa

Monica Mountains Recreational Area.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.