Wind Advisory issued January 15 at 6:01AM PST until January 15 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast to east winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55
mph.
* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Interstate 5 Corridor,
Santa Susana Mountains, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys,
Southern Ventura County Mountains, Ventura County Beaches, Ventura
County Inland Coast, Western San Fernando Valley, Western San
Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor, and Western Santa
Monica Mountains Recreational Area.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.