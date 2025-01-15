Red Flag Warning issued January 15 at 5:41PM PST until January 16 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT THROUGH 3 PM THURSDAY FOR THE
SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS, WESTERN SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS, AND I-5
CORRIDOR …
…THE PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) STATEMENT HAS
ENDED…
.The majority of Red Flag Warnings for Los Angeles, Ventura,
Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties have expired this
evening, with the Western San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Susana
Mountains, and I-5 Corridor set to expire Thursday afternoon.
Offshore Santa Ana winds will continue to diminish for the
majority of the area, however winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
40 mph will continue into Thursday afternoon for the Western San
Gabriel Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains, and I-5 Corridor.
* WINDS…Periods of northeast to east winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40
mph tonight.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daytime humidities of 10 to 20 percent
common. Minimal humidity recovery expected at night.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior,
including long range spotting, which would threaten life and
property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.