Red Flag Warning issued January 15 at 5:41PM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT THROUGH 3 PM THURSDAY FOR THE

SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS, WESTERN SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS, AND I-5

CORRIDOR …

…THE PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) STATEMENT HAS

ENDED…

.The majority of Red Flag Warnings for Los Angeles, Ventura,

Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties have expired this

evening, with the Western San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Susana

Mountains, and I-5 Corridor set to expire Thursday afternoon.

Offshore Santa Ana winds will continue to diminish for the

majority of the area, however winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph will continue into Thursday afternoon for the Western San

Gabriel Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains, and I-5 Corridor.

The Red Flag Warning has ended, but locally gusty conditions could

persist into early Thursday evening.