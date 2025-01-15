Red Flag Warning issued January 15 at 3:57PM PST until January 16 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND

VENTURA COUNTIES, AND PARTS OF SAN LUIS OBISPO AND SANTA BARBARA

COUNTIES THROUGH 6 PM TODAY…

…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT THROUGH 3PM THURSDAY FOR THE SANTA

SUSANA MOUNTAINS, WESTERN SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS, AND I-5 CORRIDOR

…

…THE PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) STATEMENT HAS

ENDED…

.The majority of Red Flag Warnings for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa

Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties are on track to expire this

evening, with the Western San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Susana

Mountains, and I-5 Corridor set to expire Thursday afternoon.

Offshore Santa Ana winds will continue to diminish through the

day for the majority of the area, however winds of 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph will continue into Thursday afternoon for the

Western San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains, and I-5

Corridor.

* WINDS…Periods of northeast to east winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph tonight.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daytime humidities of 10 to 20 percent

common. Minimal humidity recovery expected at night.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior,

including long range spotting, which would threaten life and

property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.