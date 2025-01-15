Red Flag Warning issued January 15 at 3:57PM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND
VENTURA COUNTIES, AND PARTS OF SAN LUIS OBISPO AND SANTA BARBARA
COUNTIES THROUGH 6 PM TODAY…
…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT THROUGH 3PM THURSDAY FOR THE SANTA
SUSANA MOUNTAINS, WESTERN SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS, AND I-5 CORRIDOR
…
…THE PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) STATEMENT HAS
ENDED…
.The majority of Red Flag Warnings for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa
Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties are on track to expire this
evening, with the Western San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Susana
Mountains, and I-5 Corridor set to expire Thursday afternoon.
Offshore Santa Ana winds will continue to diminish through the
day for the majority of the area, however winds of 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 40 mph will continue into Thursday afternoon for the
Western San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains, and I-5
Corridor.
* WINDS…East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daytime humidities of 10 to 20 percent
common with minimal improvement at night.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior,
including long range spotting, which would threaten life and
property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.