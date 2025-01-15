Red Flag Warning issued January 15 at 10:08AM PST until January 16 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN
EFFECT THROUGH 3 PM TODAY DUE TO A MODERATE RISK OF LOCALLY
STRONG NORTHEAST TO EAST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS: WESTERN SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS / I5 CORRIDOR /
SOUTHERN VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS / SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS /
VENTURA VALLEYS (MAINLY NEAR SIMI VALLEY/MOORPARK/SANTA
PAULA/SOUTH MOUNTAIN) / WESTERN SANTA MONICAS / WESTERN SAN
FERNANDO VALLEY (MAINLY HIGHWAYS 118/210 CORRIDORS FROM PORTER
RANCH TO SAN FERNANDO) / CALABASAS / AGOURA HILLS/ VENTURA COUNTY
COASTAL PLAIN…
…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND
VENTURA COUNTIES, AND PARTS OF SAN LUIS OBISPO AND SANTA BARBARA
COUNTIES THROUGH 6 PM TODAY…
…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT THROUGH 3PM THURSDAY FOR THE SANTA
SUSANA MOUNTAINS, WESTERN SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS, AND I-5 CORRIDOR
…
***THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) FOR PORTIONS
OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES!***
.A long duration Red Flag Warning remains in effect across much
of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties through this afternoon. There
is a moderate risk for locally damaging winds over the windiest
areas. Considering the extremely dry state of the fuels, recent
fire behavior, and the strength of the winds, this is a
particularly dangerous situation through 3 pm this afternoon.
There is a high risk for large fires, rapid fire spread, and long
range spotting.
* WINDS…Periods of northeast to east winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 50 mph. Strongest today with isolated gusts of 60 to
70 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daytime humidities of 8 to 15 percent
common. Minimal humidity recovery expected at night.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior,
including long range spotting, which would threaten life and
property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.