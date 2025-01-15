Red Flag Warning issued January 15 at 10:08AM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN

EFFECT THROUGH 3 PM TODAY DUE TO A MODERATE RISK OF LOCALLY

STRONG NORTHEAST TO EAST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE

FOLLOWING AREAS: WESTERN SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS / I5 CORRIDOR /

SOUTHERN VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS / SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS /

VENTURA VALLEYS (MAINLY NEAR SIMI VALLEY/MOORPARK/SANTA

PAULA/SOUTH MOUNTAIN) / WESTERN SANTA MONICAS / WESTERN SAN

FERNANDO VALLEY (MAINLY HIGHWAYS 118/210 CORRIDORS FROM PORTER

RANCH TO SAN FERNANDO) / CALABASAS / AGOURA HILLS/ VENTURA COUNTY

COASTAL PLAIN…

…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND

VENTURA COUNTIES, AND PARTS OF SAN LUIS OBISPO AND SANTA BARBARA

COUNTIES THROUGH 6 PM TODAY…

…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT THROUGH 3PM THURSDAY FOR THE SANTA

SUSANA MOUNTAINS, WESTERN SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS, AND I-5 CORRIDOR

…

***THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) FOR PORTIONS

OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES!***

.A long duration Red Flag Warning remains in effect across much

of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties through this afternoon. There

is a moderate risk for locally damaging winds over the windiest

areas. Considering the extremely dry state of the fuels, recent

fire behavior, and the strength of the winds, this is a

particularly dangerous situation through 3 pm this afternoon.

There is a high risk for large fires, rapid fire spread, and long

range spotting.

* WINDS…Periods of northeast to east winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 50 mph. Strongest on Wednesday with isolated gusts of

50 to 60 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daytime humidities of 8 to 15 percent

common. Minimal humidity recovery expected at night.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior,

including long range spotting, which would threaten life and

property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.