Freeze Warning issued January 15 at 6:01AM PST until January 15 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22.
* WHERE…Antelope Valley, Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills, San
Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, and Western Antelope Valley
Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.