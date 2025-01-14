Skip to Content
Alerts

Wind Advisory issued January 14 at 3:51AM PST until January 15 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Updated
today at 12:22 pm
Published 3:51 am

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern San Fernando Valley, Eastern Santa Monica
Mountains Recreational Area, and Northern Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until noon PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be a temporary lull in the winds
later this afternoon into the evening.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content