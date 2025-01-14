Wind Advisory issued January 14 at 3:51AM PST until January 15 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern San Fernando Valley, Eastern Santa Monica

Mountains Recreational Area, and Northern Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until noon PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be a temporary lull in the winds

later this afternoon into the evening.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.