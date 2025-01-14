Wind Advisory issued January 14 at 12:07PM PST until January 15 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 50 mph with isolated mountain gusts
up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Interstate 5 Corridor,
Santa Susana Mountains, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys,
Southern Ventura County Mountains, Ventura County Beaches, Ventura
County Inland Coast, Western San Fernando Valley, Western San
Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor, and Western Santa
Monica Mountains Recreational Area.
* WHEN…Until noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.