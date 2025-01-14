Red Flag Warning issued January 14 at 1:16PM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN

EFFECT WEDNESDAY 3 AM TO 3 PM DUE TO A MODERATE RISK OF LOCALLY

STRONG NORTHEAST TO EAST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE

FOLLOWING AREAS: WESTERN SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS / I5 CORRIDOR /

SOUTHERN VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS / SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS /

VENTURA VALLEYS (MAINLY NEAR SIMI VALLEY/MOORPARK/SANTA

PAULA/SOUTH MOUNTAIN) / WESTERN SANTA MONICAS / WESTERN SAN

FERNANDO VALLEY (MAINLY HIGHWAYS 118/210 CORRIDORS FROM PORTER

RANCH TO SAN FERNANDO) / CALABASAS / AGOURA HILLS/ VENTURA COUNTY

COASTAL PLAIN…

…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND

VENTURA COUNTIES, AND PARTS OF SAN LUIS OBISPO AND SANTA BARBARA

COUNTIES THROUGH 6 PM WEDNESDAY…

…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT THROUGH 3PM THURSDAY FOR THE SANTA

SUSANA MOUNTAINS, WESTERN SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS, AND I-5 CORRIDOR …

***THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) FOR PORTIONS

OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES!***

.A long duration Red Flag Warning remains in effect across much

of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Wednesday. There is a

moderate risk for locally damaging winds over the windiest areas.

Considering the extremely dry state of the fuels, recent fire

behavior, and the strength of the winds, this is a particularly

dangerous situation. There is a high risk for large fires, rapid

fire spread, and long range spotting. Key changes included

focusing the PDS to Wednesday 3am to 3pm, removing the San Gabriel

Valley, adding the northern Ventura Mountains, and extending the

Santa Susana Mountains, western San Gabriel Mountains, and I-5

Corridor through 3pm Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in

effect until 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* WINDS…Periods of northeast to east winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph. Strongest on Wednesday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daytime humidities of 8 to 15 percent

common. Minimal humidity recovery expected at night.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior,

including long range spotting, which would threaten life and

property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.