Red Flag Warning issued January 14 at 10:18AM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN
EFFECT UNTIL NOON WEDNESDAY DUE TO A MODERATE RISK OF LOCALLY
DAMAGING NORTHEAST TO EAST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS: WESTERN SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS / I5 CORRIDOR /
SOUTHERN VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS / SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS /
VENTURA VALLEYS (MAINLY NEAR SIMI VALLEY/MOORPARK/SANTA
PAULA/SOUTH MOUNTAIN) / WESTERN SANTA MONICAS / WESTERN SAN
FERNANDO VALLEY (MAINLY HIGHWAYS 118/210 CORRIDORS FROM PORTER
RANCH TO SAN FERNANDO) / CALABASAS / AGOURA HILLS/ VENTURA COUNTY
COASTAL PLAIN…
…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND
VENTURA COUNTIES THROUGH 6 PM WEDNESDAY DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST TO
EAST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY
FOR GUSTY EAST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF SANTA
BARBARA AND SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES AS WELL AS SANTA YNEZ
MOUNTAINS EASTERN RANGE, LAKE CASITAS, AND OJAI VALLEY…
***THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) FOR PORTIONS
OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES!***
.A long duration Red Flag Warning remains in effect across much
of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Wednesday. There is a
moderate risk for locally damaging winds over the windiest areas.
Considering the extremely dry state of the fuels, recent fire
behavior, and the strength of the winds, this is a particularly
dangerous situation. There is a high risk for large fires, rapid
fire spread, and long range spotting.
* WINDS…Periods of northeast to east winds 20 to 40 mph with
gusts to 50 or 60 mph. Areas of most concern include: Coastal
hills, Simi Valley, Moorpark, Santa Paula, South Mountain, and
Highway 118/210 corridors extending from Porter Ranch to San
Fernando.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daytime humidities of 8 to 15 percent common.
Minimal humidity recovery expected at night.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior,
including long range spotting, which would threaten life and
property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.