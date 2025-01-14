Red Flag Warning issued January 14 at 10:18AM PST until January 15 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN

EFFECT UNTIL NOON WEDNESDAY DUE TO A MODERATE RISK OF LOCALLY

DAMAGING NORTHEAST TO EAST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE

FOLLOWING AREAS: WESTERN SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS / I5 CORRIDOR /

SOUTHERN VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS / SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS /

VENTURA VALLEYS (MAINLY NEAR SIMI VALLEY/MOORPARK/SANTA

PAULA/SOUTH MOUNTAIN) / WESTERN SANTA MONICAS / WESTERN SAN

FERNANDO VALLEY (MAINLY HIGHWAYS 118/210 CORRIDORS FROM PORTER

RANCH TO SAN FERNANDO) / CALABASAS / AGOURA HILLS/ VENTURA COUNTY

COASTAL PLAIN…

…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND

VENTURA COUNTIES THROUGH 6 PM WEDNESDAY DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST TO

EAST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY

FOR GUSTY EAST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF SANTA

BARBARA AND SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES AS WELL AS SANTA YNEZ

MOUNTAINS EASTERN RANGE, LAKE CASITAS, AND OJAI VALLEY…

***THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) FOR PORTIONS

OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES!***

.A long duration Red Flag Warning remains in effect across much

of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Wednesday. There is a

moderate risk for locally damaging winds over the windiest areas.

Considering the extremely dry state of the fuels, recent fire

behavior, and the strength of the winds, this is a particularly

dangerous situation. There is a high risk for large fires, rapid

fire spread, and long range spotting.

* WINDS…Periods of east winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daytime humidities of 10 to 20 percent

common with minimal improvement at night.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior,

including long range spotting, which would threaten life and

property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.