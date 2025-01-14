High Wind Warning issued January 14 at 3:51AM PST until January 15 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 70 mph expected.

* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Interstate 5 Corridor,

Santa Susana Mountains, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys,

Southern Ventura County Mountains, Ventura County Beaches, Ventura

County Inland Coast, Western San Fernando Valley, Western San

Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor, and Western Santa

Monica Mountains Recreational Area.

* WHEN…Until noon PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be a temporary lull in the winds

later this afternoon into the evening.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.