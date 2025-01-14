Freeze Warning issued January 14 at 3:51AM PST until January 14 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 14 degrees expected. Coldest in the

Antelope Valley and interior San Luis Obispo County where up to 10

hours of sub-freezing temperatures are expected.

* WHERE…Antelope Valley, Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County

Interior Valleys, and Southern Salinas Valley.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.