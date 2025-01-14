Skip to Content
Freeze Warning issued January 14 at 3:51AM PST until January 14 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 25 expected. Coldest in the Antelope
Valley foothills and the Santa Ynez Valley where 3 to 5 hours of
sub-freezing temperatures are expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills, Ojai Valley, Santa
Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland
Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, and Western Antelope Valley
Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

National Weather Service

