Freeze Warning issued January 14 at 1:52PM PST until January 15 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 29 expected with 3 to 6 hours below freezing.

