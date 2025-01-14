Freeze Warning issued January 14 at 1:52PM PST until January 15 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 18 expected with up to 6 to 10 hours

below freezing.

* WHERE…Antelope Valley, Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills, San

Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, and Western Antelope Valley

Foothills.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.