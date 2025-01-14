Skip to Content
Alerts

Freeze Warning issued January 14 at 1:52PM PST until January 15 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Updated
today at 11:10 pm
Published 1:52 pm

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 18 expected with up to 6 to 10 hours
below freezing.

* WHERE…Antelope Valley, Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills, San
Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, and Western Antelope Valley
Foothills.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content