Freeze Warning issued January 14 at 12:07PM PST until January 15 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 29 expected with 3 to 6 hours below
freezing.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara
County Inland Central Coast, and Santa Ynez Valley.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

National Weather Service

