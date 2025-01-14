Freeze Warning issued January 14 at 12:07PM PST until January 15 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 18 expected with up to 6 to 10 hours
below freezing.
* WHERE…Antelope Valley, Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills, San
Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, and Western Antelope Valley
Foothills.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.